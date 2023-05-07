Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61 to $0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. Vontier also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 1.4 %

VNT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.79. 822,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,820. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.