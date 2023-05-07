Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.03 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $88.12 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00011195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,716.30 or 1.00331518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19283802 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,866,351.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

