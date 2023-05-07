Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Wajax has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.