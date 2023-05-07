Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 24th

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$188.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.65.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 7.9351579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
