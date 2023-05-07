Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 24th

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$188.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.65.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 7.9351579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$175.00.

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.