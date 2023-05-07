Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Weave Communications Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
