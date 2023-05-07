Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

MDC stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,893 shares of company stock worth $7,091,773 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

