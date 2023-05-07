WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WESCO International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

