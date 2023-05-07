Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS.

Westlake Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

