Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.52. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 4,597 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westwood Holdings Group

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $146,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

