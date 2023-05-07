WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.75. WidePoint shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 21,433 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

WidePoint Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

See Also

