WOO Network Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $462.90 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,214,024 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

