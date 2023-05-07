WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.97 million and $0.34 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028947 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840588 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

