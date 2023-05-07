Wrapped Cardano Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and approximately $6,212.97 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,831,251,849 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,761,344,982.358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38113506 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,115.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

