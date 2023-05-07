Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,203 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $155,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

