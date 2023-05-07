XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of XPO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in XPO by 535.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

