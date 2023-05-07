YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.67 million and approximately $833.85 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0025388 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $216,314.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

