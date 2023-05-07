Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $322.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.11. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

