Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Issues Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 229.98%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.34 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,785. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.