Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.