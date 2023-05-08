1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates Maintains Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.80. 322,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,118. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average of $283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

