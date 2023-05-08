100,661 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

