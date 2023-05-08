100,661 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

