1,050 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TTGT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. 13,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,659. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

