10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4.1%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.02. Approximately 75,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 984,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

