1,728 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $2,098,342.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,630,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,905,869.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $263.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $220.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 477.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

