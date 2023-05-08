21,610 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average is $210.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.21 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

