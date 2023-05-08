21,866 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.92. 873,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,813. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

