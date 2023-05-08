23,500 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,460. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

