25,500 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.10. 2,802,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,401. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

