3,071 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

