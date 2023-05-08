39,034 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. IDEX accounts for about 3.0% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.30. 67,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.76. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

