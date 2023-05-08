61,600 Shares in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. AlphaVest Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATMVU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp operates as a subsidiary of AlphaVest Holding LP.

