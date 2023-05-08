7,000 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

