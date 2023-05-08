824 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $332.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,867. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

