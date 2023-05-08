9,260 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises approximately 0.2% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,587,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 224,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.64%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

