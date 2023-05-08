A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 691,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,667. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $509,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

