Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

ABT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.78. 1,204,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

