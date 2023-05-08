Achain Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $222,215.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003706 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003165 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

