ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 28,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

