Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
ACXP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP)
