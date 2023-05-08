Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

ACXP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Rating) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

