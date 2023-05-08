ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.17% and a negative net margin of 74.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.53 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE ADCT opened at $1.96 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.