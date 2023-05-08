Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.47 on Monday, hitting $342.93. 1,818,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.99. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

