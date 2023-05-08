AdTheorent (ADTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect AdTheorent to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. AdTheorent has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect AdTheorent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 90.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

