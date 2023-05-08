ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 2,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

