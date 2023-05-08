Adya (CVE:ADYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Adya Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Adya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.