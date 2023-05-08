AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

