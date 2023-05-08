Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.16 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
