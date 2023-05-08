Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.16 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

