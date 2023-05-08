Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Algoma Central Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:ALC opened at C$15.29 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42. The stock has a market cap of C$581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.28.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

