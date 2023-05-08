Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.73 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

