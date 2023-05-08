Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 4,996 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $48.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

